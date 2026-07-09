KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 — The Immigration Department raided two luxury residences that were used as transit homes for placing illegal immigrants here on Tuesday.

Its director-general, Datuk Zakaria Shaaban said that 10 Bangladeshi nationals, including two men who acted as the premises’ guards, were detained in a special operation that began at 12.30am.

According to him, the inspection found that a detained man possessed a Temporary Work Visit Pass in the construction sector, while two women were on the Immigration Department’s blacklist but reentered the country through an illegal entry point, and the rest did not possess valid passes or travel documents.

“The luxury residential premises were turned into a temporary transit homes that have been operating for several months to accommodate foreigners who are believed to have entered the country through illegal entry points before being sent to their intended destinations.

“The premises are guarded by foreign caretakers who are responsible for managing temporary placements until the payment process is completed, with the fees charged ranging from RM700 to RM1,500 per person,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He said that his team also seized three Bangladeshi passports belonging to other individuals and cash amounting to RM1,595, which is believed to be the proceeds of the activities involved.

All the foreigners, comprising eight men and two women aged 23 to 42, were taken to the Putrajaya Immigration Office for further action and investigated under Section 56(1)(d) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 and Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63.

Meanwhile, a local man suspected of acting as a “transporter” was arrested along with four Indian migrant workers during a raid around the Southern Integrated Terminal (TBS) here on Tuesday evening.

He said an initial check found that an Indian male national who was detained had been blacklisted but reentered the country without going through the designated entry points.

“This activity is believed to have been operating since last year, bringing in foreign nationals, especially from India, to Malaysia for a fee of RM6,000 per person without going through the designated entry points, before being picked up by ‘transporters’ at bus stops and taken to their intended locations,” he said.

Zakaria said that his team also seized two mobile phones, four copies of Indian passports, and a Perodua Bezza vehicle believed to be used in the activities involved.

According to him, all individuals detained, aged between 18 and 48 years, were taken to the Putrajaya Immigration Office for further action and investigation under Section 26J of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act (ATIPSOM) 2007 and Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63. — Bernama