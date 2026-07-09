KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 — Putrajaya today denied rumours that fugitive Malaysian businessman Jho Low had returned to the country recently with a delegation from China to negotiate a settlement of 1Malaysia Development Berhad’s (1MDB) multi-billion ringgit debt.

The rumour was first carried by news portal Sarawak Report, which claimed that the wanted Penang-born – whose real name is Low Taek Jho – had entered the country to discuss a purported “repayment package”.

Deputy Finance Minister Liew Chin Tong refuted the report in Parliament this morning when it was raised by Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman.

“I deny the allegation,” Liew replied briefly after Syed Saddiq pointed out that the government had up to today had not confirmed or refuted the report.

Low is still wanted on multiple charges, including corruption and money laundering in the United States and Malaysia, for his alleged role in the misappropriation of at least RM18.3 billion from 1MDB.

International newspapers suggested Low is likely hiding in China although the Chinese authorities have denied the allegation.

The total sum misappropriated from the investment fund, established under the Najib administration, was approximately RM51 billion.

As of June 30, 2026, the Malaysian government has paid RM42.5 billion of the fund’s debt and commitments, including principal payments, interest, legal and operational costs, as well as other commitments, Liew told Parliament.