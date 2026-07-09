KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 — If it has been a while since your last trip overseas, you may notice a few changes the next time you clear immigration at a Malaysian airport.

Among them is the usage of MyNIISe (Malaysia National Integrated Immigration System), a new immigration mobile application that helps ease immigration clearance for Malaysians when entering or leaving the country.

To use it, however, travellers must first register for MyDigital ID.

Here is how MyNIISe works, why MyDigital ID is needed, and what has changed at Malaysia’s airports.

What is MyNIISe?

MyNIISe is a mobile application that serves as the Immigration Department’s new digital immigration platform.

Its main purpose is straightforward — it provides a better way to clear immigration when departing from or returning to the country.

Instead of relying solely on the passport’s electronic chip at an autogate, Malaysian travellers only need to generate a QR code through the MyNIISE application and scan it at the autogate.

Travellers must still carry their passport, as MyNIISe does not replace travel documents or immigration checks.

The QR code also has an expiry period, after which travellers will need to generate a new one before using it at the autogate.

Where can you use it?

The QR-enabled autogate system is being introduced in phases at Malaysia’s main international airports, including:

Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI)

Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1

Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 2

Penang International Airport

Johor Bahru Senai International Airport

As the rollout continues, more entry points are expected to be added, with a full nationwide rollout targeted for September.

Is it faster?

The idea behind MyNIISe is to make immigration clearance quicker and more convenient — no more fumbling with multiple travel documents in your hands, all you need is your mobile phone.

In a hands-on test by Malay Mail, passing through the QR-enabled autogate took less than a minute after the QR code was scanned.

By comparison, electronic passport readers can occasionally require several attempts before detecting a passport chip.

The writer has encountered such issues not only at Malaysian airports, but also while travelling through various other countries such as Indonesia and parts of the United Kingdom.

Why isn’t MyNIISe using its own login?

Rather than creating separate usernames and passwords for every government app, the government is gradually adopting MyDigital ID as a single authentication platform.

This means that as more services are integrated, Malaysians can use one verified digital identity to access multiple government platforms instead of maintaining separate accounts.

In this context, it enhances security and identity verification through a Single Sign-On (SSO) method, ensuring users' identities are valid and trusted.

Is MyNIISe mandatory?

Not yet.

The government is rolling out the system in stages, meaning Malaysians can continue clearing immigration using MyBorderPass (at autogates) or manual immigration counters where available.

It is actually a good time for travellers to test their MyNIISe mobile application before the full rollout.

So why do I need MyDigital ID?

In case you are still confused, to use the MyNIISe, you need a MyDigital ID to access it.

Think of it this way:

MyNIISe is the service.

MyDigital ID is the digital identity that verifies who you are before you can use the service.

MyDigital ID is the government’s national digital identity platform that authenticates users against official government records, allowing them to securely log into participating digital services.

It does not replace your MyKad, passport or other physical identity documents.

Where else is MyDigital ID used?

While many Malaysians are first encountering MyDigital ID through MyNIISe, it is intended to become a common login across a growing number of government digital services.

Among the platforms already integrated with MyDigital ID are:

MyJPJ

MyGOV Malaysia

MySejahtera

MyPTPTN

MyHRMIS Mobile

MyBayar Saman

BUDI Madani and selected government portals

The rollout has also begun extending to the private sectors. For example, the writer found that the CelcomDigi mobile application now supports MyDigital ID integration — you can use your MyDigital ID to log into the CelcomDigi mobile application.

Some users may encounter a requirement for fingerprint verification in the MyDigital ID application. However, as mentioned in the mobile application, fingerprint verification is used for specific purposes only and does not affect your MyDigital ID status.

A MyDigital ID also has a validity period that lasts for one year (as stated in the application) and can be renewed once expired.

Be prepared

If you are travelling overseas in the coming months, check that you have a valid MyDigital ID before arriving at the airport, especially if you plan to use MyNIISe.

Be sure to generate your MyNIISe QR code before lining up at the autogate — it takes a few minutes (to draw the MyDigital ID) depending on signal strength.

For those who are travelling in a group, the MyNIISe mobile application also comes in handy as it allows group immigration clearance.

Note that the group QR code function helps speed up retrieval of travellers’ information and still requires individual immigration clearance.

Even if you choose not to use MyNIISe, existing immigration clearance methods such as MyBorder Pass and immigration counters are still available during the transition.