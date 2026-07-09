PUTRAJAYA, July 9 — Malaysia and Thailand have agreed to expedite several border connectivity projects, proceed with the development of special border economic zones and facilitate immigration and customs procedures to strengthen bilateral cooperation and achieve a bilateral trade target of US$30 billion (RM122.3 billion) by 2027.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said his bilateral meeting with Thailand’s Prime Minister today was substantive and fruitful, with both leaders discussing efforts to resolve outstanding issues and enhance cooperation across various sectors.

“Malaysia and Thailand are important neighbours. In terms of history, culture, economy, trade and investments, we realise that more needs to be done to enhance this collaboration in all fields,” he told a joint press conference with Thailand Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul here today.

Anwar said both sides had reached several agreements ahead of their visit to Bukit Kayu Hitam and Sadao tomorrow, describing the programme as unique as it extends beyond the capital city to the border areas.

He said the visit reflected the Thai Prime Minister’s personal commitment to further strengthening bilateral ties.

Anwar said both leaders also discussed the proposed Second Rantau Panjang-Sungai Golok Bridge and agreed that the project should be expedited.

He said the project would complement connectivity from Perlis and Kedah to Penang, while the Sungai Golok-Rantau Panjang Bridge would primarily benefit southern Thailand and Kelantan.

The two leaders also discussed an initial proposal to revive the Rantau Panjang-Sungai Golok railway link.

In addition, Anwar said both countries agreed to proceed with the development of special border economic zones and facilitate immigration and customs procedures to improve cross-border movement between Malaysia and Thailand.

On bilateral trade, Anwar said Malaysia and Thailand remained committed to achieving a trade target of US$30 billion by 2027.

“We have to work hard and I think both Foreign Ministers and Miti Ministers (trade ministers) should focus on this, because strong friendship and collaboration in all fields, including tourism must start with the fundamental issue of economy and trade,” he emphasised.

The two-day official visit by the Thai Prime Minister, which began today, is his first bilateral visit to Malaysia since his reappointment as Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Thailand in March 2026.

The visit reflects the practical and close-knit nature of Malaysia-Thailand relations, particularly in border connectivity, trade, energy cooperation, food security and regional stability.

Physical and rail connectivity form a central pillar of this visit, with approximately 40 per cent of Malaysia-Thailand bilateral trade passing through cross-border commercial cargo.

Tomorrow, the Prime Ministers will travel to Bukit Kayu Hitam to jointly officiate the opening of the new road alignment connecting the Malaysian ICQS and Thai CIQ complexes.

Meanwhile, in a Facebook post, Anwar stated that discussions with Anutin also covered cooperation in the halal and semiconductor industries.

“We are emphasising efforts to accelerate the implementation of regional connectivity projects, including the Asean Power Grid, as well as to strengthen connectivity at the Rantau Panjang-Sungai Golok border to facilitate the movement of people and boost cross-border economic activities,” he said. — Bernama