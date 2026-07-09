PUTRAJAYA, July 9 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has opened 81 investigation papers involving 143 companies and detained 98 individuals under Ops Daya over alleged irregularities in incentive claims under the Social Security Organisation’s (Perkeso) Daya Kerjaya 2.0 programme, involving an estimated RM9 million.

MACC Chief Commissioner Datuk Seri Abd Halim Aman said 77 of those detained had been remanded to assist in the investigation, which is being conducted under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009 and involves 320 workers for the 2024–2025 period.

He said that as of yesterday, 81 investigation papers had been opened nationwide, with 69 cases involving agents, companies and individuals recommended for prosecution.

“One investigation paper remains active as we continue efforts to locate a key suspect, while five others have been recommended for no further action (NFA),” he told a press conference here today.

Abd Halim said the MACC had so far recorded statements from 724 individuals, frozen 36 company accounts containing RM463,076, and seized cash, gold and other valuables worth RM74,168 to facilitate investigations.

On whether action would be taken against Perkeso over possible weaknesses in the approval process for the incentives, Abd Halim said the commission is, for now, focusing on improving governance rather than taking enforcement action against the agency.

“What the MACC can do is provide advisory services. We will send a team from the Governance Investigation Division to Perkeso to help strengthen its procedures and governance, particularly regarding fund disbursement and recovery.

“Six investigation papers have been referred to the relevant division for Governance Examination Papers (KPT) to identify weaknesses in practices, systems and work procedures. We acknowledge that governance weaknesses are among the factors that contributed to this issue,” he said.

In a related development, Abd Halim said Perkeso had formally requested the MACC to station an Integrity Officer at the agency following the exposure of the case.

“At present, Perkeso does not have an MACC Integrity Officer. Following this incident, the agency requested one, and we will deploy an Integrity Officer there soon,” he said.

He added that the MACC remains ready to provide governance advice and integrity support to any government agency seeking to strengthen its systems, improve service delivery and prevent future leakages of public funds. — Bernama