JOHOR BAHRU, July 9 — Registered voters for the 16th Johor state election have been advised to check their designated polling centres and voting streams ahead of polling day this Saturday.

The Election Commission (EC) said voters can do so through the MySPR Semak portal or the MySPR Semak mobile application.

“Let’s fulfil our responsibility as voters in the 16th Johor state election,” the EC said in a Facebook post today.

A total of 2.7 million eligible ordinary voters are expected to cast their ballots on July 11 to elect 56 state assembly representatives for the next term.

Last Tuesday, 19,471 early voters comprising 7,960 military personnel and their spouses, as well as 11,511 police personnel, including those from the General Operations Force (GOF) and their spouses, cast their ballots.

The 16th Johor state election is witnessing 172 candidates contesting 56 state seats, comprising 56 candidates each from Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN), 33 from Perikatan Nasional (PN), 15 from Parti Bersama Malaysia (Bersama), and four from the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (MUDA).

Also in the fray are candidates from the Parti Orang Asli Malaysia (ASLI) and the Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM), as well as six Independents. — Bernama