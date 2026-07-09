KLUANG, July 9 — Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has pledged to ensure that every promise and commitment outlined in the coalition’s manifesto will be fully implemented if it is given the mandate in the Johor state election.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also deputy prime minister, said fulfilling the manifesto is a top priority to ensure the continuity of development and the well-being of the people in the state.

“The promises outlined in the BN manifesto will be fully implemented throughout the next term,” he told a press conference after attending an engagement session with Johor Village Development and Security Committees (JPKK) here today.

He said the party’s leadership would play a proactive role in ensuring that every pledge made by BN is fulfilled and not merely rhetoric.

“Insya-Allah, at the national level, together with other party leaders, I will continue to monitor the progress and implementation of the promises contained in the manifesto,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid said the mandate given by the people should not be a platform for arrogance, but rather a responsibility to further strengthen the unity of “Bangsa Johor”.

“This success is not meant to make us boastful, conceited or arrogant. Instead, we want Bangsa Johor to remain united and to support the new government that we will form,” he said.

He expressed hope that voter support for BN would remain consistent until polling ends, enabling the formation of a stable government and the implementation of the development plans outlined in the BN manifesto for Johor’s future.

The 16th Johor state election has attracted 172 candidates contesting 56 state seats, with polling for 2.7 million registered voters scheduled for this Saturday.

For the latest updates on the 16th Johor state election, visit https://prn.bernama.com/johor. — Bernama