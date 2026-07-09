KUCHING, July 9 — AirBorneo Airways (AirBorneo) will implement a consistent, year-round rate of RM375 all-in fare for its flights on the Kuching-Kuala Lumpur route to stabilise airfares and challenge the pricing models of other commercial airlines, said Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

The Premier said the airline’s static pricing model serves as a direct intervention strategy against the steep airfare hikes commonly seen during peak travel periods and major festive seasons.

“Of course, we are just starting with the Kuala Lumpur route. During the Gawai Dayak season, other airlines see their fares rise up to RM1,000, and even economy tickets hit RM800, and it is the same case during Hari Raya.

“Therefore, AirBorneo is to stabilise the fare, and we are consistent throughout the year at RM375 — no increase, no decrease.

“That will become a check to the other airlines because for us in Sarawak, we rely on an air bridge and air connectivity. If we can build physical bridges like the Batang Lupar bridge, what is wrong with us building a ‘bridge’ through aircraft?” he said in his speech at the Sarawak Energy Vendor Excellence Awards (SEVEA) 2026 here on Wednesday night.

Addressing concerns regarding financial viability, Abang Johari said that the return on investment for the airline must be viewed through a macroeconomic lens rather than mere commercial profitability.

He noted that reliable air connectivity acts as an essential “bridge” that drives multi-sectoral growth.

“The spillover is not only the aircraft itself. The spillovers are hotels and food; all these will get the benefit. So, if you want to assess the returns, it has to be looked at macroeconomically to see its impact on our future economy,” he explained.

He drew parallels to global economic models, citing how Emirates propelled Dubai’s transformation and how strict adherence to quality and standards defined Singapore Airlines’ role in Singapore’s development.

To further cement this strategy, Abang Johari shared that the fixed-fare airline will be integrated into the state’s long-term infrastructure blueprint, which includes the construction of a new international airport at Tanjung Embang.

“The development in Tanjung Embang will become an anchor for us to push our economy to a higher level beyond 2030,” he added. — The Borneo Post