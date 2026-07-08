KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — Opportunities to obtain Malaysian citizenship for individuals facing documentation issues, including children born abroad to Malaysian mothers, continue to be considered based on the facts of each case and the relevant legal provisions, Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah said.

He clarified that the death of a Malaysian mother does not automatically disqualify an individual from applying for citizenship.

“Every applicant must undergo a comprehensive assessment process, including background checks, document verification and stringent security screening, to ensure that only those who are genuinely eligible are granted citizenship, while safeguarding national sovereignty.

“Citizenship applications are assessed based on the facts of each case, supporting documents and the applicable legal provisions,” he said when winding up the debate on the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (SUHAKAM) 2024 Annual Report for the Home Ministry (KDN) in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Shamsul Anuar said individuals aged 21 and above who have never previously applied for citizenship may still seek Malaysian citizenship through naturalisation under Article 19 of the Federal Constitution.

However, he said applicants must fulfil the prescribed requirements, including holding permanent resident status, meeting the minimum residency period, demonstrating good character and possessing adequate knowledge of the Malay language.

Meanwhile, he said the Home Ministry has set a target of processing complete citizenship applications within one year, with compliance to the timeline being closely monitored.

“The ministry continues to improve its processes to minimise delays without compromising the integrity of the assessment process or the nation’s security and sovereignty,” he said.

To accelerate the resolution of documentation issues, particularly in Sabah and Sarawak, Shamsul Anuar said a Special Task Force (PPK) comprising the National Registration Department (JPN) and the Sarawak Premier’s Department has been established.

Through field operations, the task force assists in resolving documentation issues, including birth registrations and the issuance of identification documents to eligible individuals.

He added that the Sarawak-Level Special Committee on Citizenship Status and the Menyemai Kasih Rakyat (MEKAR) programme are also bringing registration services directly to rural and remote communities.

“The state-level committee reviews citizenship applications, particularly those under Article 15E of the Federal Constitution, to expedite the consideration of special cases, including applications involving children that require special consideration by the federal government,” he said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Lukanisman Awang Sauni said Malaysia will continue to utilise Asean platforms and strengthen cooperation with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to enhance protection and assistance for Rohingya refugees in the country.

Winding up the debate for the Foreign Ministry, he said the refugee and asylum seeker crisis, including that involving the Rohingya community, has significant cross-border implications such as irregular migration, human trafficking and security challenges.

“Malaysia remains committed to supporting the implementation of the Five-Point Consensus (5PC) as Asean’s primary framework for addressing the crisis in Myanmar, while recognising that a sustainable solution requires the support and engagement of the wider international community,” he said.

Lukanisman added that Malaysia would continue to advocate greater international burden-sharing and responsibility-sharing, including expanding opportunities for refugee resettlement in third countries. — Bernama