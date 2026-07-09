KOTA TINGGI, July 9 — The government’s decision to halt all future procurement and contracts with Norway is justified as the country has failed to show respect for Malaysia, Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said.

He said the Cabinet had endorsed the Ministry of Defence’s recommendation to stop procuring defence assets from Norway after the country revoked the export licence for a missile system ordered by Malaysia.

According to Mohamed Khaled, the Cabinet also considered whether the policy should be extended to other ministries, although it currently applies only to the Ministry of Defence.

“Once existing contracts involving Norway expire, the government may no longer engage Norwegian companies or renew those contracts.

“This is an appropriate and justified course of action because Norway has shown a lack of respect towards our country. I hope the public understands and supports this decision,” he told reporters during the Ziarah Kasih programme at Felda Pasak today.

Yesterday, Madani Government spokesperson Datuk Fahmi Fadzil announced that the government has agreed that the Defence Ministry suspend, with immediate effect, any procurement of new defence equipment or supplies from Norway.

He said the decision was made during today’s Cabinet meeting following a review of the latest developments involving Norway’s cancellation of an export licence for missiles intended to be fitted on the Royal Malaysian Navy’s Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) vessels.

Mohamed Khaled said Malaysia was disappointed by the move, noting that the contract had been signed in 2018 and that payments had already been made before Norway unilaterally cancelled the export licence at the last minute without prior notice or consultation.

He said Norway’s explanation that the missile system was supplied only to members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato) and its allies was unconvincing, as it was fully aware of Malaysia’s need to strengthen its defence capabilities, particularly for patrol and security operations in the South China Sea.

The Kota Tinggi MP said Malaysia’s position had been conveyed to Norway’s Deputy Foreign Minister and its Ambassador to Malaysia, stressing that bilateral relations must be based on trust and mutual respect.

“We no longer have confidence in Norway,” he said. — Bernama