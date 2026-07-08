KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — The government has decided that there is no need to increase the mandatory retirement age for civil servants at this time, Madani Government spokesman Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said.

Fahmi, who is also Communications Minister, said the decision was made at the Cabinet meeting today, with the retirement age for civil servants to remain at 60.

“The government has decided that there is no need to implement an increase in the retirement age at this time. Therefore, the retirement age for civil servants will remain at 60,” he said in a statement today.

In a separate development, Fahmi said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim also raised feedback received on the implementation of a 0.75 per cent salary contribution by employees for the Social Security Organisation’s (PERKESO) Non-Employment Injury Scheme, or LINDUNG 24 Jam, which covers non-work-related accidents.

Following this, Fahmi said the Cabinet had decided that the contribution would no longer be mandatory, but voluntary, with immediate effect.

He said the Ministry of Human Resources (KESUMA) would issue a further statement on the decision. — Bernama