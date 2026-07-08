SEREMBAN, July 8 — The High Court here has allowed contempt proceedings to move forward against Negeri Sembilan’s territorial chieftains and two other officials for allegedly defying a court injunction.

Judge Roz Mawar Rozain granted leave to the Dewan Keadilan dan Undang (DKU) and its secretary, Raja Norazli Raja Nordin, to initiate the committal proceedings.

The court ruled that a prima facie case had been established, subsequently refusing a request for a stay and fixing July 28 for the proceedings, The Edge reported.

The action targets the territorial chieftains, known as Undang: Datuk Maarof Mat Rashid (Jelebu), Datuk Muhammed Abdullah (Johol), and Datuk Abd Rahim Yasin (Rembau).

Also named in the application are Datuk Mubarak Thahak, whose status as the Undang of Sungei Ujong is currently under dispute, Tunku Syed Razman Tunku Syed Idrus Al Qadri (Tengku Besar Tampin), and Datuk Seri Badarudin Abdul Khalid (Datuk Shahbandar Sungei Ujong).

The dispute stems from a customary and constitutional crisis in Negeri Sembilan. In June, the DKU and Raja Norazli accused the six individuals of violating an interim injunction intended to maintain the status quo during the appointment of a new Yang di-Pertuan Besar.

The injunction, secured on June 5, specifically restrains the DKU from convening meetings, making decisions, or taking any measures until the ongoing court proceedings are heard in full. It also blocks any attempts to remove Raja Norazli from his position.

The outcome of the ruling was confirmed by the plaintiffs’ counsel, Steven Thiru, who appeared alongside Shafrin Halim and Gurjeevan Singh Sachdev.

In a parallel legal move, the Undangs have filed their own action against Raja Norazli, the DKU, and the Negeri Sembilan government. They are seeking to compel the production of DKU meeting minutes and to halt the removal of Datuk Mubarak as an Undang.