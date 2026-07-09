JOHOR BAHRU, July 9 — A total of 4,053 of the 4,368 permit applications for political talks and campaign activities in connection with the 16th Johor state election were approved between June 27 and July 8.

Johor police chief Datuk Ab Rahaman Arsad said between July 7 and 8 alone, police received 884 permit applications, of which 838 were approved after meeting the stipulated requirements.

He said the security and public order situation throughout the 16th Johor state election process has remained under control.

“All political activities have been monitored by the police to ensure they comply with the law and do not jeopardise security and public order,” he said in a statement today.

Ab Rahaman said between July 7 and 8, police also received 17 reports and opened four investigation papers into election offences.

He said one investigation paper was opened under Section 4A(1) of the Election Offences Act 1954 for allegedly promoting ill will or hostility.

Another investigation paper, he said, was opened under Section 500 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 over alleged defamation and the improper use of network facilities or services.

“Two other investigation papers were opened under Section 427 of the Penal Code for committing mischief resulting in the loss of or damage to property,” he said.

Cumulatively, Ab Rahaman said police received 73 reports and opened 22 investigation papers related to election offences between June 27 and July 8.

He said any violation of the law would be dealt with firmly, fairly and with integrity, without compromise.

For the latest news on the 16th Johor state election, visit https://prn.bernama.com/johor/. — Bernama