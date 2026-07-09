SUBANG JAYA, July 9 — Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook has hailed a renewed partnership between Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB) and Mitsui Fudosan, signalling a strategic push to cement Malaysia’s position as a regional aerospace hub.

The collaboration centres on a new RM80 million joint venture to develop a maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) logistics complex in Subang.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony at Subang Aerotech Park, Loke said that the project marks a new chapter for the two companies, whose partnership is already well-known to Malaysians through the Mitsui Outlet Park near KLIA.

“I’m very pleased to see the realisation of this joint venture initiative between Mitsui Fudosan Group and MAHB.

“A lot of Malaysians know Mitsui because of Mitsui Outlet Park. But today, we are venturing into another project together with Mitsui — this MRO Logistics Complex,” he said.

Loke expressed hope that this venture would trigger further investment from the Japanese developer, pointing out that MAHB still possesses significant land available for future development.

The move aligns with the government’s broader Subang Airport Regeneration Plan, which aims to transform the airport into a premier aerospace and MRO hub.

Today, Loke highlighted that Malaysia is already the third-largest MRO player in the Asia-Pacific region and fourth globally for business aviation MRO activities, but stressed that continuous infrastructure investment is vital to stay competitive.

“Looking ahead, the Asia Pacific MRO market is projected to exceed US$60 billion by 2030, presenting significant opportunities for growth. We must be ready to capture a greater share of this expanding market,” he said.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke delivers his speech during the launching of the new Subang MRO Logistic Complex Park in Subang Jaya on July 9, 2026. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Currently, Malaysia’s aerospace industry generates approximately RM32.5 billion in annual revenue and supports over 35,000 highly skilled jobs. Loke believes that consolidating a larger aerospace ecosystem around MRO activities will create a more resilient industry hub.

The Subang MRO Logistics Complex will be developed by MFMA Industrial Sdn Bhd, a joint venture between Mitsui Fudosan (Asia) Malaysia Sdn Bhd and Malaysia Airports (Subang) Sdn Bhd.

Situated on a 4.42-acre site within Subang Aerotech Park, the RM80 million facility will provide roughly 254,420 sqft of ready-built industrial space for aviation and logistics operators. Construction is slated for completion in the third quarter of 2027, with operations beginning later that year.

Malaysia Airports managing director Mohd Izani Ghani said the partnership reflects a shift in the operator’s strategy, moving away from simple land leasing toward the joint delivery of purpose-built infrastructure.

“This project, delivered through MFMA Industrial, reflects our continued approach to developing Subang Airport, not in isolation but in partnership, with a clear focus on what the industry actually needs.

“It combines our role as infrastructure owner and airport operator with the development and execution capabilities of our partners, so that what gets built is aligned to operational reality, not just planning intent,” he said.

Izani added that by blending Mitsui Fudosan’s expertise in large-scale logistics with MAHB’s aviation insights, the facility will be precisely tailored to industry needs, attracting new investment and supporting the wider expansion of Malaysia’s MRO sector.