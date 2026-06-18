KAZAN, June 18 — Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia and Malaysia have established a strong foundation for further expanding bilateral cooperation as both countries approach the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations next year.

Speaking during a meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on the sidelines of the Asean-Russia Commemorative Summit here on Wednesday night, Putin said the two countries were approaching the milestone with “substantive positive experience” in bilateral engagement.

“Next year will mark the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our countries. We are approaching this date with substantive positive experience of mutual and official cooperation, and we have established serious coordination towards further expansion,” he said.

Putin noted that Russia and Malaysia maintain regular contacts through their ministries, agencies and parliaments, while an intergovernmental commission on economic, scientific, technical and cultural cooperation is responsible for the practical implementation of joint projects.

He said bilateral trade has continued to grow, with trade between the two countries increasing by 12.9 per cent in 2025.

“In 2025, the natural trade between our countries has increased by 12.9 per cent, which is a good result,” he said, adding that Russia also attaches great importance to cooperation with Malaysia in education, science and technology, tourism, as well as humanitarian ties.

He welcomed Malaysia’s support for strengthening the strategic partnership between Russia and Asean, noting that the first summit-level meeting between Russia and Asean was held in Malaysia in 2005.

“Last year, your country chaired Asean and we welcome that Malaysia maintains and supports the development of the first strategic partnership between Russia and Asean,” he said.

Putin also described Malaysia as a long-standing global partner of Russia and said that cooperation between the two countries has consistently been based on the principles of mutual respect and consideration of interests.

Referring to his previous engagements with Malaysian leaders, Putin recalled meeting Anwar in Malaysia and conveyed his best wishes to His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia.

“I kindly ask you to send my best wishes to him,” he said. —Bernama