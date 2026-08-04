KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 4 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has congratulated the entire Malaysian contingent for their fighting spirit and commendable performances at the 2026 Glasgow Commonwealth Games.

In a Facebook post last night, he also expressed appreciation to the coaches, officials, support staff and all Malaysians who continuously prayed for the success of the national contingent.

“Alhamdulillah, my heartfelt congratulations to the entire Malaysian contingent for competing with great pride and displaying extraordinary fighting spirit at the 2026 Glasgow Commonwealth Games.

“Thank you to the coaches, officials, support staff and all Malaysians who have continuously prayed for the success of the national contingent. Well done, Malaysia’s sporting heroes,” he said.

Malaysia concluded its campaign at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, in 10th place with a total of 16 medals. — Bernama