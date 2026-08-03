KUANTAN, Aug 3 — Four individuals were killed, while a boy was injured after the four-wheel drive vehicle they were travelling in was crushed by a tree in an incident on Jalan Lama Kuala Lumpur heading to Janda Baik, Bentong this afternoon.

Bentong district police chief Superintendent Zaiham Mohd Kahar said the police received information about the incident from the public at about 12.30pm.

He said all the victims were in the Ford Raptor vehicle at the time of the incident.

“The deceased victims were the 35-year-old male driver, a 36-year-old woman who was the front passenger with a five-year-old boy on her lap, and another 40-year-old man who was sitting in the back seat,” he said in a statement today.

He said another five-year-old boy who was in the back seat was injured and sent to Bentong Hospital for treatment.

“The two children are believed to be twins based on the identities found,” he said.

Zaiham said all the bodies were sent to the Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Hospital, Temerloh for post-mortem.

He said initial investigations found that four of the five individuals in the vehicle were family members, while the driver’s relationship with them had yet to be determined.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the Pahang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) said a team of personnel from the Janda Baik Fire and Rescue Station and the Bentong BBP Operation Extraction Team (PKO) extricated the victims trapped in the vehicle using special rescue equipment. — Bernama