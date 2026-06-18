KUALA LUMPUR, June 18 — A delivery worker was sentenced to six months’ jail by the Magistrates’ Court in Batu Pahat today after pleading guilty to punching his wife in the face and head after becoming angry when she asked him to settle their outstanding house rent.

Harian Metro reported that Magistrate Arun Noval Dass handed the sentence to Mohamad Norkholis Idris Imam Muryadi, 35, after considering his guilty plea and the facts of the case.

Under the first charge, the father of three was accused of intentionally causing hurt to his 32-year-old wife by pushing her against a wall at a store in Parit Raja at about 9am on June 13.

Under the second charge, he was accused of causing further injury to her by punching her in the face and head while they were inside a car parked outside their home at about 9.30am on the same day.

Both charges were framed under Section 323 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 326A of the same law.

Section 323 carries a maximum sentence of one year’s imprisonment, a fine of up to RM2,000, or both, while Section 326A allows for the prison term to be doubled for offences involving a spouse.

According to the facts of the case, the victim lodged a police report alleging that her husband assaulted her at a store and later inside a car.

Investigations found that the incident began with an argument after the accused became upset when his wife urged him to pay their overdue rent.

He then pushed her against a wall, and the dispute continued as they travelled home.

Upon arriving at their residence, he allegedly punched her in the face and head, causing minor injuries.

Police arrested the accused at about 1.35pm on June 13 at the compound of the Batu Pahat district police headquarters.

Investigations also revealed that the couple had previously lived in a rented house but later moved into a rented room after they were unable to keep up with rental payments.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Firdaus Ruslan, while the accused was represented by lawyer Heng Eng Gee from the National Legal Aid Foundation (YBGK).

The court sentenced him to three months’ jail for each charge, to run concurrently from the date of his arrest on June 13.