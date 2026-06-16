MARANG, June 16 — The Marang District Council (MDM) has clarified that premises at the Telaga Mengkudu Complex in Bukit Payong, which recently went viral after being alleged to operate as a learning centre for Rohingya children, have been legally leased to a non-governmental organisation (NGO) supported by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) since 2020.

In a statement today, MDM said the premises were rented to Persatuan Jaringan Islam Global Masa Depan in accordance with established procedures, strict conditions and regulations for educational and humanitarian welfare activities.

The council said it had not received any official complaints throughout the tenancy period regarding breaches of rental conditions that could affect public safety, public order or community harmony.

“The NGO receives funding support from UNHCR to conduct basic education programmes for refugee children who do not have access to the formal education system. The activities focus on basic learning, character development and the well-being of children in line with universal humanitarian principles.

“The tenancy arrangement is part of the council’s asset management responsibilities and is carried out within the functions and jurisdiction of the local authority, subject to prevailing laws and regulations,” the statement said.

MDM stressed that the leasing of the premises does not constitute recognition of citizenship status, residency rights or the granting of any special privileges to individuals.

The council added that its enforcement officers regularly monitor the premises to ensure compliance with all tenancy conditions and to safeguard community harmony while ensuring council assets are managed prudently, transparently and responsibly.

The public was advised to obtain information from credible sources to avoid the spread of inaccurate or speculative claims that could create confusion within the community.

“MDM appreciates the concern shown by all parties and will continue to carry out its responsibilities professionally in safeguarding the well-being of the Marang community,” the statement added. — Bernama