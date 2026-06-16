KUALA LUMPUR, June 16 — Negotiations on seat allocation for Barisan Nasional (BN) in the Johor and Negeri Sembilan state elections are expected to be concluded next week, said Umno secretary-general Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki.

“We are currently in negotiations; insya-Allah, next week we will conclude everything,” he told reporters briefly when met after the launch of the Anti-Bullying Tribunal headquarters at the Asian International Arbitration Centre here today.

The launch was officiated by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said.

On BN’s campaign approach for both state polls, Asyraf Wajdi said the coalition would adopt a strategy of explaining policies and offering proposals that benefit the people.

“Within Umno and Barisan Nasional, we have made a clear decision in the previous Supreme Council meeting. We will not focus on attacking opponents or personal matters. We will state our policies and what we want to offer to the people.

“The president (Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi) has already said that we should not touch on personal issues or expose anyone’s shame,” he said.

The Election Commission (EC) has set July 11 as polling day for the Johor state election, with June 27 as nomination day and July 7 for early voting.

The 2022 Johor state election saw BN win 40 of the 56 seats contested, followed by Pakatan Harapan (PH) with 12 seats, Perikatan Nasional (PN) with three and Muda with one.

For the Negeri Sembilan state election, the EC has set August 1 as polling day, while July 18 is nomination day and July 28 for early voting.

In the 2023 Negeri Sembilan state election, the PH-BN coalition form the state government after winning 31 of the 36 seats, with PH taking 17 seats, BN 14 and PN five. — Bernama