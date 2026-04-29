PUTRAJAYA, April 29 — Systematic documentation of decisions is a critical safeguard in maintaining the integrity of enforcement agencies as the country copes with the global supply crisis arising from conflicts in West Asia, according to Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission (EAIC) chairman Tan Sri Dr Ismail Bakar.

He said that in a crisis requiring swift action and involving significant public spending, every enforcement decision must be properly recorded, reported transparently and subject to audit to prevent abuse of power and sustain public trust.

“In times of crisis, comprehensive documentation is not merely an administrative requirement, but the foundation of integrity and accountability in every enforcement action.

“Even under pressure, integrity can be preserved when officers operate with clear guidelines, thereby avoiding biased decisions or those driven by personal interests,” he told Bernama.

He noted that strain on supplies often necessitates urgent measures such as price controls, subsidy restructuring and enforcement of energy-saving policies, increasing the risk of misconduct if integrity controls are not strengthened.

As such, Ismail stressed that every directive within the chain of command must be systematically recorded to ensure actions are traceable and can be reviewed in cases of non-compliance or disputes.

“Each instruction must be documented through checks and balances, such as second-level approvals or cross-verification between officers and departments, to prevent misuse of authority,” he said.

He noted that responsive public complaints management and whistleblower protection are crucial components in ensuring transparency and accountability, particularly when emergency measures or policy interventions are implemented.

In certain circumstances, he said, dedicated monitoring teams or integrity task forces could be established to expedite oversight of policy execution and enforcement operations.

Citing lessons from the Covid-19 pandemic, Ismail said special audits on public expenditure and fund management had helped ensure transparency and boost public confidence in the government’s crisis management.

From a legal standpoint, Ismail noted that the EAIC is mandated to disclose investigation findings to the public in line with Section 30(5) of the EAIC Act 2009 (Act 700), reinforcing transparency within the enforcement system.

“In principle, findings will be disclosed to ensure transparency and accountability, thereby maintaining public trust. However, such disclosures are carried out judiciously, taking into account confidentiality, public interest and prevailing legal requirements,” he said.

He emphasised that integrity in crisis management goes beyond compliance with standard operating procedures (SOP), requiring that all powers exercised be carried out prudently, transparently and responsibly.

“The key lesson is the need to strengthen SOP compliance, field supervision and effective accountability mechanisms to ensure that all powers exercised during a crisis remain grounded in law, proper governance and public service integrity,” he added. — Bernama