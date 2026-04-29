TUARAN, April 29 — Four suspects who were fleeing after allegedly stealing cables and being chased by police were injured when their four-wheel-drive crashed into another vehicle at Kampung Berungis, here, early Tuesday.

In the 4.30am incident, the driver of the other vehicle — a 61-year-old — was injured after he got trapped in his Isuzu Invader.

Tuaran Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) Chief Kurong Ak Beki said the department received a call about the incident at 4.44am.

He said eight personnel along with one fire engine was dispatched to the scene, located about 9km away.

“Upon arrival, firefighters found the accident involved two vehicles — a Toyota Hilux Vigo carrying four victims (suspects) and an Isuzu Invader with one victim.

“Based on initial information, the Vigo, believed to be carrying suspects involved in a cable theft case, was fleeing from the police,” he said in a statement.

Kurong said firefighters extricated the elderly man who was trapped in the Isuzu Invader using special equipment.

“All victims were then handed over to medical personnel and transported to Tuaran Hospital by ambulance for further treatment,” he said.

The operation ended at 5.34am after ensuring there were no further hazards at the scene. — Daily Express