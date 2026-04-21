LAWAS, April 21 — Construction of the new Lawas Airport is progressing steadily, with work currently advancing on two major components: the 4km airport access road, and Phase 1 of the airport civil works.

According to the Regional Corridor Development Authority (Recoda), a progress meeting and site visit were held on April 17 to review the development of the project.

Recoda said current activities at the site include clearance and grubbing works, general excavation, rock blasting, grading, as well as drainage and embankment construction.

“Despite the challenging terrain, which requires extensive hill cutting to achieve the required formation levels, the project continues to move forward steadily,” it said in a Facebook post.

The authority added that the development remains on track, with completion targeted for April 2028.

The project, under the Ministry of Transport, commenced last year.

Once completed, the new airport is expected to significantly enhance connectivity and improve infrastructure for Lawas and surrounding areas, while supporting economic growth in northern Sarawak.

The project is part of ongoing efforts to enhance transportation infrastructure and accessibility in the state, particularly in rural and remote regions.

It will be a 3C-class facility capable of handling over 100,000 passengers annually.

The airport will replace the current facility, which is prone to flooding and constrained by a short runway located near the meandering Lawas River. — The Borneo Post