KUALA LUMPUR, April 21 — Perikatan Nasional (PN) in Perlis has dismissed claims of a plot to table a vote of no confidence against Menteri Besar Abu Bakar Hamzah at the state legislative assembly sitting.

Its chairman, Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim, told Berita Harian that ties between PAS and Bersatu within the state government remain intact, adding that PAS central leadership has decided to back the current administration until the next general election.

He said PAS would not need to resort to a no-confidence motion if it intended to change the state leadership, as it already commands a majority in the assembly.

“All this is mere speculation being peddled by various parties. Show me proof — there is no pact for a no-confidence vote (against the menteri besar). PAS central has decided to support this government until the election.

“There is no need for a no-confidence vote. PAS has the majority and could simply state its intention (if it wanted to take over). But that is not PAS’ way. The president, Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang, has advised me to maintain good relations and adhere to PAS central’s decision,” he said when met by the national daily yesterday.

Shahidan, who is also the state PAS deputy commissioner, was responding to speculation following the postponement of the Perlis assembly sitting, which had fuelled talk of tensions between PAS assemblymen and the Bersatu-led administration.

On calls by six PAS assemblymen for an explanation over the postponement, he said they were acting in their personal capacity as elected representatives, not on behalf of the party.

“I have not fully reviewed their statements, but they were seeking clarification as assemblymen, not for PAS.

“We accept their actions as an effort to obtain clarification, and it was not intended to create disharmony within the PN government,” said Shahidan, who is also the Arau MP.

He added that the postponement was likely made in accordance with legal provisions and not due to fears of a no-confidence vote.

Abu Bakar, who is also the Kuala Perlis assemblyman, had earlier denied that the sitting — scheduled from April 21 to 23 — was deferred out of concern over being ousted.

Instead, he said the decision was not solely under the Menteri Besar’s authority, but made based on advice in the interest of the state administration.

Following that, six PAS assemblymen led by Sanglang’s Mohd Shukri Ramli, along with representatives from Santan, Kayang, Simpang Empat, Mata Ayer and Beseri, called for an explanation, describing the postponement as unprecedented.