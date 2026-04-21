SEMPORNA, April 21 — An express bus was destroyed in a fire along Jalan Semporna-Kunak in Semporna on Monday night, with no casualties reported.

The Fire and Rescue Department received an emergency call at 10.49pm and arrived at the scene at 11.10pm, where a double-decker Scania K420 bus was found 100 per cent burnt.

Firefighters from the Semporna station extinguished the blaze using a 200-foot hose with two water jets, and the operation was brought under control at 11.28pm before concluding at 11.52pm after ensuring the area was safe. — Daily Express