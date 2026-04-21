RANAU, April 21 — A weak earthquake measuring 3.4 on the Richter scale struck Kundasang at 3.02am today, according to the Malaysian Meteorological Department.

The quake, centred about 8km northwest of Ranau at a depth of 10km, may have caused light tremors in surrounding areas.

Authorities are monitoring the situation and have urged those who felt the tremors to submit feedback via the MetMalaysia website.

Ranau Fire and Rescue Station chief PPgB Rantey Fred said no reports of damage or casualties have been received with conditions remaining under control following monitoring in Kundasang and Ranau.

Residents are advised to stay alert, move to open areas during tremors, avoid panic, and report any emergencies to authorities via 999 or the Ranau fire department hotline. — Daily Express