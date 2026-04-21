IPOH, April 21 — The Perak Department of Veterinary Services (JPV) foiled a bid to illegally transport 37 sheep and 27 goats during Ops Korban Tegas in Tapah on Sunday.

Its director, Dr Saifullizam Abd Kadir, said the enforcement team stopped a lorry at Kilometre 323.9 of the North-South Expressway (southbound) at about 11am.

He said the livestock, believed to be intended as sacrificial stock, was estimated to be worth RM30,000, while the lorry was valued at RM80,000, bringing the total seizure to RM110,000.

“We were conducting monitoring operations related to livestock transportation when we came across the lorry carrying the animals, which are believed to have come from Kelantan and were being transported to Selangor in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidiladha,” he said in a statement last night.

He said the authorities also detained the 31-year-old lorry driver before releasing him after questioning, adding that investigations found that the vehicle did not have a valid transport permit.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 36(1) of the Animals Act 1953. — Bernama