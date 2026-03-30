KUALA LUMPUR, March 30 — A babysitter was sentenced to one year’s imprisonment by the Sessions Court in Seremban today for negligence that led to the death of 15-month-old “Baby Syifaa” four years ago.

Judge N Kanageswari handed down the sentence to Khairunnisa Ahmad Damanhuri, 41, at the conclusion of the trial involving the incident at a childcare centre in Bandar Sri Sendayan, according to a report published in Berita Harian today.

The court also imposed a RM15,000 fine, with an additional four months’ jail in default of payment.

Khairunnisa was further ordered to complete 48 hours of community service within six months after serving her jail term, and to be placed under a one-year good behaviour bond of RM5,000 with one surety.

She was represented by lawyer S Kavittha, while the prosecution was led by Negeri Sembilan prosecution director Ku Hayati Ku Haron.

Also present in court were Baby Syifaa’s parents, Anida Idrus, 44, and Yuseri Yusoff, 42.

According to the charge, Khairunnisa, who had custody of the child, Nour Rania Asyifaa, had neglected the toddler in a manner likely to cause physical injury.

The offence was alleged to have taken place at about 12.30pm on February 22, 2022 at a childcare centre in Bandar Sri Sendayan.

She was charged under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, which provides for up to 20 years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to RM50,000, or both, upon conviction.

On July 31, 2024, the Coroner’s Court ruled that the child’s death, after she was found unconscious in a cradle at the centre, was caused by pressure to the neck.

A total of 28 witnesses, including the child’s parents, testified during the inquest proceedings, which began on September 22, 2022.