PUTRAJAYA, March 29 — The Energy Transition and Water Transformation Ministry (Petra), through the National Water Research Institute of Malaysia (Nahrim), is intensifying efforts to strengthen national water security by leveraging science, technology and innovation in line with the 2040 Water Sector Transformation Agenda (AIR2040) under the 13th Malaysia Plan.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, who is also the Energy Transition and Water Transformation Minister, said a research-driven and evidence-based approach is central to ensuring sustainable and resilient water resource management, particularly in addressing climate change and rising water demand.

Among key initiatives is the establishment of the Malaysian Flood Forensics Team (FORBiM) last year, which conducts data-driven investigations to identify the root causes of flooding and assess the capacity of existing infrastructure.

“As a start, the Kuala Lumpur FORBiM team is carrying out forensic studies to determine the true causes of floods and enable more effective mitigation strategies, including improved monitoring and maintenance,” he said in a statement here today.

Flood management is also being enhanced through surplus water storage technologies such as riverbed reservoirs, nature-based solutions and multi-functional reservoirs.

Petra and Nahrim have also developed local innovations, including the Petran Automatic Flood Retaining Wall and the Petran Mobile Flood Mitigation Wall to reduce flood impacts on communities.

To ensure long-term water supply sustainability, Fadillah said, both agencies are exploring alternative sources such as upgraded reservoirs, groundwater mapping and seawater desalination, particularly for remote and underserved areas.

Research efforts are further strengthened through projects such as the Petran-SIDS initiative in the Melaka River basin, Langkawi, which integrates water supply, flood mitigation and eco-tourism into a holistic water management model.

Nahrim has also begun commercialising treated rainwater products, namely Petran RAINDROPS and CLOUDRAIN, for wider public use.

In terms of water quality, he said, advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI) and big data, are being deployed to enable real-time pollution detection.

The Artificial Intelligence of River Rating Ranking for Safety, Suitability and Sustainability (AIR3S) system, developed locally, allows for faster enforcement and mitigation actions before pollution reaches critical levels, thus increasing protection of the country's water resources.

Additional innovations include the Petran Water Quality Device, Water Reserve Indicator, Natural River Sedimentation Control Product, and River Bank and Bed Protection Product.

Fadillah said Nahrim is also conducting coastal forensic studies to evaluate protection systems against erosion and seawater intrusion, while its Hydraulic and Instrumentation Laboratory supports physical modelling to ensure safe, cost-effective infrastructure design.

To further strengthen the ecosystem, Petra has established a National Water Hub to integrate research, innovation and development, to position Malaysia as a regional water hub by 2040.

Fadillah said the continued collaboration between Petra and Nahrim reflects a strong commitment to advancing Malaysia’s capabilities in water resource management and establishing the country as a centre of excellence in the region. — Bernama