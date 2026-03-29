KUANTAN, March 29 — A 61-year-old pensioner lost more than RM337,000 after falling victim to a non-existent investment scheme advertised on Facebook earlier this year.

Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman said the woman contacted the suspect via WhatsApp and was instructed to carry out multiple financial transactions.

He said she made 38 transfers into 16 different bank accounts using her savings and pawned jewellery between January 30 and March 9.

“All investment-related matters, including profits, were handled solely via WhatsApp without any legitimate platform,” he said in a statement today.

Yahaya said the victim received only one payment of RM392.11 before being asked to pay an additional RM210,500 as a supposed withdrawal charge, raising her suspicions.

She lodged a report at the Kuantan district police headquarters yesterday.

The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code. — Bernama