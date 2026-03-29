KUALA LUMPUR, March 29 — Universiti Malaya (UM) has become the first institution globally to be accredited as a Dental Education Centre by the Faculty of Dental Surgery of the Royal College of Surgeons of England.

The accreditation was conferred at a diplomate ceremony in London on March 25.

In a statement today, UM said the award was presented by Faculty of Dental Surgery dean Dr Charlotte Eckhardt to Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Student Affairs) Professor Dr Zamri Radzi, who represented the vice-chancellor, together with Faculty of Dentistry dean Professor Dr Firdaus Hariri.

UM said the recognition affirms that its dental speciality doctoral programmes meet rigorous academic and clinical standards set by the Faculty of Dental Surgery.

It added that the accreditation, the first of its kind awarded globally by the faculty, reflects UM’s commitment to excellence in education, research and clinical training aligned with international benchmarks.

The accreditation covers eight doctoral programmes, including orthodontics, paediatric dentistry, prosthodontics, periodontology and dental public health.

UM said the recognition would also pave the way for deeper collaboration with the Royal College of Surgeons of England in areas such as academic exchange, clinical training and research.

At the ceremony, Dr Eckhardt also conferred fellowship in dental surgery on UM deputy deans (postgraduate) Professor Dr Wan Nurazreena Wan Hassan and Professor Dr Siti Adibah Othman.

Zamri described the recognition as a major honour, reflecting the university’s continued commitment to high standards in dental education and training.

Firdaus said the accreditation underscores UM’s focus on rigorous academic standards, research excellence and patient-centred clinical training.

“We look forward to strengthening our partnership with RCS England in advancing academic collaboration, enhancing clinical training and producing globally competent dental specialists,” he said.

Dr Eckhardt said the college was pleased to recognise UM’s Faculty of Dentistry for meeting its rigorous standards, adding that the achievement reflects the strength of its programmes and commitment to excellence. — Bernama