KUALA LUMPUR, March 29 — Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) has denied any involvement in a reported fuel supply deal linked to a local government unit in the Philippines.

The national oil company said it is “not aware of, nor involved in, any such arrangement” and has not entered into any related agreement or commitment.

It added that its immediate priority remains ensuring a reliable and continuous fuel supply for Malaysia, supported by established supply networks and close coordination with the government, it said in a statement today. — Bernama