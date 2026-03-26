MIRI, March 26 — Ba Kelalan assemblyman Baru Bian has threatened legal action against the administrator of a Facebook page after it published what he described as baseless and defamatory allegations linking him to drug-related activities and corruption.

In a statement, the Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) vice-president said the post — published on the Facebook page Kam Agong Lawas Sarawak on March 25 — also implicated Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan and Lawas MP Datuk Henry Sum Agong in the same allegations.

The post was subsequently picked up and broadcast on Berita 757 later the same day.

“The claims are entirely baseless, malicious, and clearly intended to damage my credibility and reputation as the assemblyman for N81 Ba Kelalan,” said Baru.

He noted that the individual behind the page had made similar posts in the past but stressed that the latest allegations had crossed a serious line.

“The statements made by this person are false, defamatory, and constitute a serious attack on my character and integrity.

“They appear to have been made with malice and with the clear intention of bringing me into public disrepute,” he said.

Baru said he intends to pursue all necessary legal avenues against those responsible, including commencing court proceedings.

The three-term Ba Kelalan assemblyman has also served as Selangau MP and was the Works Minister from July 2018 to February 2020 under former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad. — The Borneo Post