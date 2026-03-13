KUANTAN, March 13 — Two men were killed and two others injured in two separate road accidents in Lipis yesterday.

Lipis police chief Supt Ismail Man said the first accident occurred at about 1.30pm at Kilometre 95, Jalan Lipis-Merapoh near Kampung Merapoh, involving an express bus and a Perodua Kancil car.

Initial investigations found that the bus, driven by a 30-year-old man, was travelling from Kota Bharu, Kelantan, to Klang, Selangor, carrying 15 passengers.

“At the same time, a Perodua Kancil driven by a 66-year-old man with his son as a passenger is believed to have suddenly exited a junction on the left side of the road while the bus was travelling straight.

“The bus driver attempted to brake and swerve to the right but failed to avoid the collision and crashed into the car,” he said in a statement today.

As a result of the accident, the car driver, Safein Ab Rahman, 66, was confirmed dead at the scene, while his son sustained injuries and was taken to Kuala Lipis Hospital for treatment.

Ismail said the bus driver and all passengers were not injured.

In a separate incident, a trailer driver was killed in a three-vehicle crash at Kilometre 18 of Jalan Lipis-Jerantut near Kampung Lentang at 2.28pm the same day.

He said preliminary investigations revealed that the trailer, driven by Shahfik Fanzi Rosli, 41, was travelling from Gua Musang, Kelantan, to Mentakab, Pahang, carrying a load of limestone.

“While negotiating a sharp bend, the trailer is believed to have lost control and skidded to the right side of the road before overturning and colliding with an Isuzu lorry coming from the opposite direction.

“A Honda Jazz travelling behind the lorry attempted to avoid the crash but was also involved in the accident,” he said.

The Isuzu lorry driver sustained injuries and was taken to Kuala Lipis Hospital for treatment, while the Honda Jazz driver, a 27-year-old woman, was not injured.

Both cases are being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Ismail urged anyone with information about the incidents to come forward to assist in the investigation. — Bernama