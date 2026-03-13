KLANG, March 13 — A trader who allegedly rammed a four-wheel drive (4WD) vehicle into two men riding a motorcycle, killing the pillion rider, in Kapar, Klang, last week, was charged with murder at the Magistrate’s Court here today.

R. Ganesalingam, 49, nodded after the charge was read out to him before Magistrate A. Karthiyayini.

However, no plea was recorded as the murder case falls under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

Ganesalingam is charged with murdering K. Tinesh Kumar, 33, in front of the Taman Seri Kapar junction, Batu 12, Jalan Keretapi Lama off Jalan Kapar, Klang, at 9.47am on March 5 this year.

The charge, under Section 302 of the Penal Code, provides the death penalty or imprisonment of up to 40 years and whipping of not less than 12 strokes, if not sentenced to death, upon conviction.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nadia Syuhada Rosli appeared for the prosecution, while the accused was unrepresented.

The court fixed April 22 for mention of the case pending the forensic report. — Bernama