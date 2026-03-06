KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — The Malaysian Embassy in Riyadh has advised Malaysians residing in Riyadh and eastern Saudi Arabia, as well as holders of the “Iqamah” (Resident ID), to review their employment contract terms before joining the Malaysian government’s evacuation process.

Through a security notice posted on Facebook on Friday, the embassy also advised Malaysians to obtain approval from their employers before deciding to participate in the evacuation.

“This evacuation process is one-way from Riyadh to Kuala Lumpur and is specifically provided to assist Malaysians who wish to return home due to the current situation.

“This effort will be carried out in stages, taking into account priority for Malaysians directly affected by current security threats,” the notice said.

The Malaysian Embassy in Riyadh stated that the government has also decided to bring Malaysians home from Saudi Arabia on a voluntary evacuation basis.

Malaysians wishing to join the evacuation must register by notifying the embassy of their readiness to return home.

Notification should be made via the link provided by the embassy: https://forms.gle/kAXxeQHE94gCsjsD8, it added.

The embassy also advised Malaysians intending to participate in the evacuation to ensure their passports are valid and that all other documentation, such as exit/re-entry visas, is complete.

Further information regarding the evacuation process will be provided by the embassy in the near future, according to the security notice.

Malaysians requiring additional information can contact the Malaysian Embassy in Riyadh at +966 56 300 6319 (emergencies only) or via email at [email protected].

The embassy also urged Malaysians in Saudi Arabia to remain calm, avoid panicking, and stay alert to any communications issued by the embassy and local authorities from time to time.

According to the security notice, the Malaysian government has decided to bring home Malaysians from the West Asia region who have been affected by current security threats.

Currently, the Malaysian Embassy in Riyadh is coordinating efforts with Malaysian diplomatic missions in the affected countries to ensure Malaysians can be safely brought home, it added.

At the same time, the welfare and safety of Malaysians in Saudi Arabia remain a top priority.

The situation in the Middle East has been tense since Saturday (February 28) when Israel and the United States (US) launched attacks on Iran, followed by Tehran’s retaliatory strikes on US interests in Gulf countries. — Bernama