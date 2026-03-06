KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — The government will continue to strengthen governance for non-Islamic houses of worship (RIBI) through better inter-agency coordination, adherence to guidelines, and a dialogue-based approach to ensure issues are addressed harmoniously and prudently.

The matter was discussed at the Harmony and Governance Strategy Meeting on Issues Related to RIBI, co-chaired by National Unity Deputy Minister R Yuneswaran and Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Marhamah Roslin today.

According to a joint statement by the deputy ministers, the meeting examined governance aspects related to RIBI issues in an open and constructive manner.

“The discussion focused on management aspects, coordination and finding the best approaches in addressing arising issues in line with the existing administrative framework.

“It also emphasised the importance of enhancing understanding of procedures and guidelines on the management and construction of houses of worship,” they said.

They also noted that the Housing and Local Government Ministry (KPKT) plays an important role at the federal level to coordinate matters related to non-Islamic houses of worship, including through the RIBI Fund Coordination Unit.

“All parties are advised to comply with the guidelines set by KPKT regarding the verification and management of sites for houses of worship,” they said.

These matters are guided by existing legal provisions including the Local Government Act 1976 (Act 171), the Street, Drainage and Building Act 1974 (Act 133) and the Town and Country Planning Act 1976 (Act 172).

These provisions empower local authorities to regulate building structures, cleanliness, and ensure that no houses of worship are constructed without permission within their respective administrative areas.

“The government will continue to provide space for dialogue with representatives of religious communities to resolve issues through negotiations, mutual understanding and the spirit of unity,” it said.

At the same time, the government stressed that any party exploiting issues related to religion, race and the royal institution (3R) in a way that undermines social harmony will not be tolerated, and appropriate action may be taken by the authorities in accordance with the prevailing laws.

“Dialogue, negotiation and mediation will continue to be the main approaches in managing issues involving multi-religious communities so that matters can be handled prudently without undermining social harmony and unity,” they added. — Bernama