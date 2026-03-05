SHAH ALAM, March 5 — Police have arrested three more individuals suspected of being involved in a brawl at the Meru Police Station in Klang, near here, on Monday (March 2).

Selangor police chief Datuk Shazeli Kahar said that all three men, aged between 38 and 44, have been remanded until tomorrow and Saturday (March 7), while the application to extend the remand order for the other five arrested earlier was granted until tomorrow (March 6).

He said that preliminary investigations found that a dispute over an area for the provision of security services at a housing site was the cause of the brawl, adding that all the suspects knew one another.

“Some of the suspects also had previous criminal records, including for murder, attempted murder, gang robbery and housebreaking.

“In fact, one of them is also wanted under Section 3(1) of the Prevention of Crime Act (POCA) 1959. One of the suspects also tested positive for benzodiazepine, while the rest tested negative,” he said at the Criminal Investigation Department Success media conference here today.

Shazeli said police also seized a helmet and a metal pipe believed to have been used as a weapon during the incident, while the police personnel involved in the incident did not suffer any injuries.

He added that following the incident, the security aspect for police stations located in shop lots will also be enhanced to ensure the safety of those who come to deal with the security agency.

“The Meru Police Station is a shop lot, compared to other police stations that are fenced up and have sentries on duty. So, it has limited space, and only a front door and a counter or enquiry office.

“That’s one of the weaknesses that will be improved and streamlined to enhance the security aspect of police stations in shop lots,” he said.

The case is being investigated under Sections 148, 427 and 324 of the Penal Code, Section 90 of the Police Act 1967 and Section 6 of the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act 1958.

Yesterday, Klang Utara police chief S. Vijaya Rao said police detained five men aged between 28 and 41 following the incident. — Bernama