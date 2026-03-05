PUTRAJAYA, March 5 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim met about 350 staff of the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM) at the Ihya’ Ramadan programme here today.

The Prime Minister arrived at the Wisma Tani lobby at 11.45 am and was received by Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu, along with KPKM’s top management and ministry staff.

Upon arrival, Anwar chaired a meeting with KPKM’s top management.

The Prime Minister later joined the ministry’s top management and staff in listening to a special religious talk titled “Ramadan Bulan Kesyukuran’’, delivered by Federal Territories Mufti Ahmad Fauwaz Fadzil.

After that, Anwar performed the Zohor prayer in congregation with KPKM staff. — Bernama