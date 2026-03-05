KUALA LUMPUR, March 5 — DAP today expressed disappointment over the Dewan Rakyat’s failure to pass the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2026, which seeks to limit the Prime Minister’s tenure to 10 years.

DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke said the party’s stance was conveyed during its Central Executive Committee (CEC) monthly meeting last night.

“DAP calls on the government to re-table the Bill in the next Parliament session to realise this vital reform agenda,” he said in a post on the party’s official Facebook page.

Last Monday, the Bill failed to secure the required two-thirds majority support in the Dewan Rakyat.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul announced that the bloc vote saw 146 Members of Parliament (MPs) in favour, 32 absent, and 44 abstained.

An amendment to the Federal Constitution requires the support of at least two-thirds of the 222-member House, or 148 MPs, to be passed.

Yesterday, Government Spokesman and Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said the Bill would be re-tabled during the next Dewan Rakyat session in June.

The decision was reached during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. — Bernama