KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 — A total of 63 individuals have been summoned by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in Penang to record statements over abuse of power involving senior state government officials in land purchases and the misuse of zakat funds to pay off outstanding housing loans.

Sources said all individuals were called today, and at the same time, the MACC has intensified investigations begun in mid-January by reviewing accounts suspected to be involved in corruption.

According to a Berita Harian report, among those summoned for statements are members of the State Islamic Religious Council, the Mufti, the State Secretary, the State Financial Officer, legal advisers, officers, and staff of the State Islamic Religious Council.

In addition, MACC Penang also called members of the Zakat Board, as well as state zakat officers and staff.

“MACC has been summoning all individuals in stages as soon as the investigation papers were opened to record statements.

“Preliminary investigations found that the main suspect, a senior state government officer, together with a member of the State Islamic Religious Council, used their positions to propose and approve the purchase of three plots of land at a total price of about RM10 million.

“In another case under investigation, the main suspect, together with the state Zakat Distribution General Manager, misused zakat funds through the Skim Inapan Kasih and Financial Assistance scheme amounting to about RM184,000 to settle the outstanding housing loan of an asnaf without following the procedures set by the state zakat authorities,” the source said.

At the end of January, MACC Penang opened investigation papers into abuse of power involving senior state government officials in land purchases using zakat funds.

This followed disclosures by a state assemblyman during the state assembly session late last year.

Meanwhile, Penang MACC director Datuk Karunanithy Y Subbiah, when contacted, confirmed the investigation and said the case is being investigated under Section 23 of the MACC Act 2009.