KOTA TINGGI, March 1 — The Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) is reviewing its training modules and procedures, particularly those involving the Reserve Officer Training Unit (Palapes), to identify and rectify any shortcomings following the death of a cadet last year.

Chief of Defence Force General Datuk Malek Razak Sulaiman said the review includes regulations, procedures and the scope of training activities, especially physically demanding components such as live-fire drills, combat training, physical exercises and marching.

He stressed that while military training is rigorous at every level, from trainees and recruits to cadets and soldiers, all activities must adhere strictly to established procedures and guidelines.

“Military training is demanding, but it is conducted within clear boundaries of what is allowed and what is not.

“If there are breaches of guidelines or actions that exceed procedures, we have internal mechanisms to take action,” he said after visiting Pos Tanjung Sepang here yesterday.

Malek Razak said the review also includes improving the training modules to ensure there are no elements of excess or improper conduct during exercises.

He said the move demonstrates MAF’s continued commitment to ensuring training is carried out professionally, with discipline and safety, without compromising the goal of building physical and mental resilience.

Friday, three armed forces instructors were charged at the Kota Tinggi Sessions Court with causing the death of Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) Palapes officer cadet Syamsul Haris Shamsudin, 22, in July last year.

Malek Razak said MAF will fully cooperate with the authorities and ensure the welfare and rights of those involved, including preparations for legal proceedings, are safeguarded in line with the principles of justice and sound institutional governance.

Syamsul Haris died at Hospital Kota Tinggi on July 28, 2025, after undergoing training in Ulu Tiram. He was later laid to rest at the Kampung Rinching Ulu Islamic Cemetery in Semenyih, Selangor.

On August 26, 2025, the High Court ordered that his remains be exhumed for a second post-mortem.

The second post-mortem was carried out at Hospital Kuala Lumpur on August 30, and he was reburied the same day.

On December 2, 2025, the Attorney-General's Office directed that the case be reclassified under Section 302 of the Penal Code for further investigation by the Royal Malaysia Police before charges were filed in court. — Bernama