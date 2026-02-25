KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — The management of the Matriculation Programme, safety at higher education institutions (IPTs), and the preservation of historical heritage are among the key issues to be deliberated in the Dewan Rakyat today.

According to the Order Paper on the Parliament’s official website, Abdul Latiff Abdul Rahman (PN-Kuala Krai) will pose a question during the oral question-and-answer session regarding the proposed transfer of the Matriculation Programme’s management from the Education Ministry to the Higher Education Ministry.

He is seeking clarification on whether the move would eliminate bureaucratic overlap, reduce operational costs, and guarantee the quality of intake into public universities without compromising existing quotas.

Khairil Nizam Khirudin (PN-Jerantut) is expected to ask the Higher Education Minister for statistics on fatal incidents involving IPT students over the past five years, as well as the ministry’s short, medium, and long-term plans to enhance campus safety.

Meanwhile, Wan Razali Wan Nor (PN-Kuantan) will query the National Unity Minister on measures to address the shortage of curatorial experts, conservators, and heritage researchers, which is reportedly hindering efforts to preserve national artefacts and historical documents.

In the same session, Zakri Hassan (PN-Kangar) will ask the Agriculture and Food Security Minister about steps taken to ensure the continuity of the nation’s food supply during disasters and climate change events that impact production yields.

Additionally, Datuk Ngeh Koo Ham (PH-Beruas) will query the same minister on government actions taken to address Thailand’s fish exports being allowed into the Malaysian market, but the opposite remains limited.

Following the question-and-answer session, the house will proceed with the second reading of the Environmental Quality (Amendment) Bill 2026 and the Supplementary Supply (2025) Bill 2026. — Bernama