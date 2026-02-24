KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 — A Terengganu state executive councillor who is set to be charged with abuse of power will remain in his position and carry out his duties as usual, Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar confirmed today.

Ahmad Samsuri said the state government upholds the legal principle that a person is innocent until proven guilty, Berita Harian reported.

“The exco remains and (his duties) continue as usual. According to legal principles, a person is not guilty until proven guilty through a fair trial,” he said.

The exco member was detained by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) last Sunday on suspicion of abusing his power by instructing that his two children be hired by a state government-linked company (GLC).

Yesterday, MACC said it has received consent from the public prosecutor to charge the political leader at the Kuala Terengganu Sessions Court today.

The case is being investigated under Section 23 of the MACC Act 2009.

Ahmad Samsuri said the state government will leave the matter entirely to the legal process and declined to comment further on the specifics of the case.

“Let the law decide. He is entitled to a fair trial, just like all of us. That is the principle of justice,” he said.