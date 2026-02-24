IPOH, Feb 24 — The Perak state government has announced a Special Financial Assistance (BKK) of RM1,500 for state civil servants in conjunction with the 2026 Aidilfitri celebrations.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad said that the payment also includes state-appointed teachers, District Territorial Chiefs (Orang Besar Jajahan), daily part-time workers, and officers under the Malaysia Short-Term Employment Programme (MySTEP).

“This Aidilfitri BKK will also cover Al-Quran and Fardu Ain (KAFA) class teachers and Village Development and Security Committee (JPKK) Chairpersons, who will each receive RM500.

“The Aidilfitri BKK payments will be made starting March 16 to all state civil servants,” he said during his speech at the Menteri Besar’s Iftar Event with Perak Civil Servants at Laman Seri Ridzuan here last night.

Also in attendance were State Secretary Datuk Ahmad Suaidi Abdul Rahim, State Financial Officer Datuk Mohd Zaki Mahyudin, and the state Exco line-up.

He added that the Aidilfitri BKK involves a total financial implication of RM16.9 million.

In other developments, Saarani expressed hope that all state civil servants would maintain their level of professionalism and productivity, and not use Ramadan as an excuse to delay any entrusted tasks.

He said the spirit of fasting should serve as a catalyst to work more diligently, as seeking a lawful (halal) livelihood is part of religious requirements.

“Ramadan is not an excuse for us to reduce productivity. Do not let hunger and thirst be the reason files stop moving or decisions are delayed. Our duty remains a trust that must be carried out with full responsibility,” he said. — Bernama