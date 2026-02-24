KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 — The issue of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Governance Bill and the government’s official stance on the United States (US) Supreme Court decision declaring the tariffs introduced by Donald Trump as illegal will be among the matters that will be discussed in the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

According to the Order Paper on Parliament’s official website, Rodziah Ismail (PH-Ampang) will, during the question-and-answer session, ask the Prime Minister to explain how the AI Governance Bill addresses copyright and intellectual property issues arising from AI systems trained using copyrighted data and materials, including text, images, audio and video, as well as the protection of creators’ and rights holders’ rights resulting from the use of works without approval.

Datuk Rosol Wahid (PN-Hulu Terengganu), meanwhile, will ask the Prime Minister to state the Malaysian government’s official stance on the US Supreme Court’s decision in declaring the tariffs introduced by Donald Trump as illegal.

He also wants to know the implications of the matter on Malaysia-US trade ties.

At the same session, Lee Chean Chung (PH-Petaling Jaya) will ask the Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation about the number of electricity theft cases that were detected through the Distribution Transformer Meter (DTM) system and smart meters thus far, as well as the estimated financial losses suffered by Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) due to such illegal activities.

Also listed is a question by Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man (PN-Kubang Kerian) to the same minister regarding the main reasons why last year’s non-revenue water (NRW) target of 31 per cent was not achieved, despite RM2.525 billion being allocated under Budget 2025.

He will also ask about the immediate and concrete corrective measures taken by the government to achieve the 25 per cent target by 2030.

After the oral question-and-answer session, the Parliament sitting will proceed with the second reading of the Environmental Quality (Amendment) Bill 2026 by the Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability, and the Supplementary Supply Bill (2025) 2026 by the Ministry of Finance.

In addition, the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) is scheduled to table the Constitution (Amendment) (No. 1) Bill and the Constitution (Amendment) (No. 2) Bill for second reading. — Bernama