GEORGE TOWN, Feb 22 — PAS spiritual leader Datuk Hashim Jasin is currently at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Penang Hospital (hpp) following a stent implantation procedure yesterday.

His youngest daughter, Husna Hashim, said her father was transferred to HPP four days ago from Tuanku Fauziah Hospital (HTF) in Perlis to undergo the procedure after sustaining an arterial injury.

“The stent procedure was successfully carried out, and my father is now being closely monitored in the ICU due to his weakened heart condition and other health complications.

“Alhamdulillah, the procedure went well. However, his condition remains unstable, and he is still undergoing treatment.

“On behalf of the family, I apologise for not being able to allow visits at this time, following the doctor’s advice given his fragile condition,” she said in a video posted on TikTok today.

Hashim was appointed as the fourth PAS spiritual leader on October 10, 2016, by the PAS Syura Ulema Council following the death of Datuk Haron Din on September 16 that year. — Bernama