KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 — A parking dispute at the Seri Melaka Flats in Cheras escalated into a knife attack this week, leaving a man with a three-centimetre wound on his left hand.

In a statement, Cheras police chief Asst Comm Mohd Rosdi Daud said officers received a report on Friday, from a male complainant who alleged he was attacked after attempting to defuse tensions in the carpark.

He said the suspect had earlier brandished a knife and allegedly threatened several residents before the complainant intervened.

“The suspect then slashed the complainant, causing an injury to his left hand,” he said.

Police arrested a man in his late 20s the following day. Checks showed he had 10 prior criminal records, though he tested negative for drugs during a urine screening.

The victim received outpatient treatment at Hospital Ampang. No other injuries were reported.

ACP Mohd Rosdi said the man has been remanded for four days, from February 21 to 24, to assist ongoing investigations.

“The motive of the incident is believed to stem from dissatisfaction over a parking issue,” he added.

The case is being investigated under Section 324 of the Penal Code, which covers voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon.