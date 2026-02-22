KUCHING, Feb 22 — The body of a teenager feared drowned after falling into a river at Kampung Kolong Sungai Tengah in Petra Jaya here Friday was found today.

This was confirmed by Padawan district police chief Supt Mohd Irwan Hafiz Md Radzi when contacted by The Borneo Post today.

“The body was found at around 11.15am,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in an update said the teen’s body was discovered about 3.7 kilometres from the search and rescue operations centre.

It was also reported that the body was found by members of the public.

The deceased, identified as 16-year-old Fahrell Zaquan Hasbullah, was said to have been playing with a friend along the riverbank on Friday when he slipped, fell into the river, and was swept away by strong currents. — The Borneo Post