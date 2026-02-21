KUCHING, Feb 21 — Continuous rain over the past two days led to the sighting of a two-metre crocodile in Kampung Sindang, Samarahan today.

The Civil Defence Force Malaysia (APM) said the crocodile was seen entering a small ditch in the village.

“APM Samarahan was mobilised to the scene to capture the reptile.

“Thanks to the assistance of locals, the crocodile was successfully captured and handed over to the Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) for further action,” APM Sarawak said.

The swift response followed rising water levels caused by incessant rain, which is believed to have driven the reptile towards nearby residential areas.

The public, especially those in Samarahan, is advised to contact APM Samarahan via 082-672999 or the emergency number 999 should they discover any crocodiles. — The Borneo Post